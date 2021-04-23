Clarus Securities Boosts Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Price Target to $5.50

Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) had its target price upped by research analysts at Clarus Securities from $4.00 to $5.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Clarus Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 89.41% from the company’s current price.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BRLGF opened at $2.90 on Friday. Dominion Lending Centres has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.19.
Dominion Lending Centres Company Profile
Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Lending Centres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Lending Centres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.