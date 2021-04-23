Clarus Securities Boosts Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Price Target to $5.50

Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) had its target price upped by research analysts at Clarus Securities from $4.00 to $5.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Clarus Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 89.41% from the company’s current price.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRLGF opened at $2.90 on Friday. Dominion Lending Centres has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.19.

Get Dominion Lending Centres alerts:

Dominion Lending Centres Company Profile

Dominion Lending Centres Inc operates as an investment issuer. The firm invests in equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies or middle market privately held entities; and offers financing services in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions. It does not invest in commodities, energy, and natural resources.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Lending Centres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Lending Centres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.