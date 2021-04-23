Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clearfield had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 9.28%.

CLFD stock traded up $3.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.93. 4,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,057. Clearfield has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The company has a market capitalization of $465.28 million, a P/E ratio of 62.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.89.

In related news, Director Donald R. Hayward sold 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $127,301.10. Also, Director Patrick Goepel sold 3,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $128,896.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,521,382.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,237. 18.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLFD shares. Northland Securities raised shares of Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

