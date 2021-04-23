Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Lifted to “Outperform” at Northland Securities

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) was upgraded by stock analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $30.00. Northland Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.16% from the company’s previous close.

CLFD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Clearfield from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

CLFD opened at $29.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $410.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53 and a beta of 0.95. Clearfield has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.89.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Clearfield had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 7.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clearfield will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald R. Hayward sold 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $127,301.10. Also, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 7,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $270,674.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,326,704.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,237 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 1,593.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Clearfield during the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Clearfield during the first quarter valued at about $335,000. 33.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

