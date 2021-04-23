Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Coverage Initiated at Tudor Pickering

Equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.06% from the stock’s previous close.

CWEN has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research raised Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Clearway Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of CWEN opened at $28.68 on Friday. Clearway Energy has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 79.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.00 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 2.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clearway Energy will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $52,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,100 shares in the company, valued at $659,126. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

