Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Announces Earnings Results

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

NYSE CLF traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,680,910. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average of $13.83. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $20.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.50 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLF shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.