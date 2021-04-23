CloakCoin Trading 33.2% Lower Over Last Week (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 33.2% against the dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and $3,931.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001140 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00020226 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,623,080 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

