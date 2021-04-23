Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,409.94

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,409.94 ($18.42) and traded as high as GBX 1,569 ($20.50). Close Brothers Group shares last traded at GBX 1,548 ($20.22), with a volume of 274,559 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital lowered Close Brothers Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,085 ($14.18) to GBX 860 ($11.24) in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,113.14 ($14.54).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,607.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,409.94. The company has a market cap of £2.33 billion and a PE ratio of 21.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Close Brothers Group’s payout ratio is 0.55%.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile (LON:CBG)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

