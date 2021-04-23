CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.435 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th.

CMS Energy has raised its dividend by 22.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:CMS traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.13. 1,422,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,055,882. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $52.35 and a 52 week high of $67.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

CMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.65.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

