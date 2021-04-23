CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.90 Million

Brokerages expect that CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) will announce $45.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $46.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.00 million. CNB Financial reported sales of $37.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full year sales of $183.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $181.70 million to $185.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $187.90 million, with estimates ranging from $186.00 million to $189.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 18.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

CNB Financial stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.84. The company has a market cap of $417.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.96. CNB Financial has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $26.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.86%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after acquiring an additional 11,886 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 31,263 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 195,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 35,338 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 208,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

