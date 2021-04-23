CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Stock Rating Upgraded by AlphaValue

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

CNHI opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.39 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day moving average is $12.65. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $16.14.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in CNH Industrial by 605.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 93,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 80,610 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the third quarter worth $150,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in CNH Industrial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,643,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,849,000 after purchasing an additional 65,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

