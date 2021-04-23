Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Trading 1.8% Higher

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY)’s share price traded up 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $88.40 and last traded at $87.80. 3,812 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 3,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.28.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Cochlear from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.21.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th.

Cochlear Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHEOY)

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cochlear implants, including Nucleus 7, Nucleus 6, Nucleus CP802, and Kanso sound processors; and Baha bone conduction implants, such as Baha attract system, Baha connect system, Baha softband, Baha soundarc, Baha 5 sound processor, and Baha sound processor.

