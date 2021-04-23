Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.79.

CDE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $129,300.00. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,984,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,458 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 70,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 384,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 164,763 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDE opened at $9.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.85.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $228.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.01 million. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. Equities research analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

