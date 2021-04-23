Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.57.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

In other news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $62,307.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,403. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $116,025.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 42,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,136 shares of company stock valued at $629,485 in the last three months. 10.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $2,826,000. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCOI stock opened at $67.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.02. Cogent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $91.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 156.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.32). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.755 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 397.37%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.