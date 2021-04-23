Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Genesis Investment Management LLP

Genesis Investment Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 91.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,144 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,923,663 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions makes up about 0.4% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $13,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 162,749 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $13,337,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $462,515,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 82,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after buying an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. William Blair upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.39.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTSH traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $78.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,956. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.39 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

