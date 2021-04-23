CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CWBR. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of CohBar in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of CohBar from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Get CohBar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CWBR opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $76.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 10.26. CohBar has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $4.25.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that CohBar will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in CohBar by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,256,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CohBar by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 258,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of CohBar by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 292,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of CohBar by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CohBar by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for CohBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CohBar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.