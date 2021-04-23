Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Hits New 12-Month High at $270.79

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $270.79 and last traded at $270.37, with a volume of 2383 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $265.30.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark lowered shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.56.

The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.35 and its 200 day moving average is $184.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.54.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $326.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the 1st quarter worth about $1,245,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Coherent by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Coherent by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,851,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR)

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

