Coho Partners Ltd. Decreases Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Coho Partners Ltd. lowered its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,537,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 39,088 shares during the quarter. State Street comprises approximately 3.5% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.73% of State Street worth $213,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STT. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 436.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT opened at $78.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.36 and a 200-day moving average of $73.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $51.21 and a 52 week high of $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $28.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $112.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 142.95%. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,976.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.07.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

