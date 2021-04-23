Coho Partners Ltd. Has $141.96 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,774,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,670 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises approximately 2.3% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Altria Group worth $141,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO opened at $46.26 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.32.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.30.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

