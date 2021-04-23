Coho Partners Ltd. Has $225.80 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Coho Partners Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,853,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,123 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up approximately 3.7% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.36% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $225,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MMC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.35.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MMC opened at $126.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.80 and a fifty-two week high of $128.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

