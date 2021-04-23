Coho Partners Ltd. Has $238.33 Million Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,379 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger comprises 3.9% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned approximately 1.14% of W.W. Grainger worth $238,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,049,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,913,000 after buying an additional 33,063 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,541,000 after buying an additional 49,819 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 556,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,432,000 after buying an additional 29,956 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,113,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 382,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,317,000 after buying an additional 29,575 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $433.00 to $427.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.50.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GWW stock opened at $419.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $256.19 and a 52 week high of $427.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $400.41 and its 200 day moving average is $392.37. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

