Coho Partners Ltd. Increases Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,343,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,751 shares during the period. Global Payments makes up about 4.4% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned about 0.46% of Global Payments worth $270,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Global Payments by 5.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 397.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 24.9% in the first quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Global Payments by 3.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 101,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $14,740,260.55. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $2,440,399.39. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,231,757. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock opened at $216.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.68, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.35. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $146.93 and a one year high of $220.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.14.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

