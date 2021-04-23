Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 25,726 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Coho Partners Ltd. decreased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,886,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,726 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen accounts for approximately 3.6% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned 0.92% of AmerisourceBergen worth $222,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $120.89 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $81.51 and a 1-year high of $121.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $1,534,974.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,776,084.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $729,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,781,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,882,620 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

