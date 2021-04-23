Coho Partners Ltd. Trims Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Coho Partners Ltd. cut its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,322,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50,630 shares during the period. Microchip Technology comprises 3.3% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.49% of Microchip Technology worth $205,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $151.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $78.50 and a 12 month high of $166.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.85. The stock has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.69, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

A number of research firms have commented on MCHP. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Longbow Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.48.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $228,133.60. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

