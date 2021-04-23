CoinDeal Token Trading Down 23.1% Over Last Week (CDL)

CoinDeal Token (CURRENCY:CDL) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, CoinDeal Token has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinDeal Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. CoinDeal Token has a market cap of $864,341.07 and $345.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00067390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00019016 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.06 or 0.00092340 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00052553 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $329.66 or 0.00660899 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,874.28 or 0.07767005 BTC.

CoinDeal Token Profile

CDL is a coin. CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,842,401 coins. CoinDeal Token’s official website is token.coindeal.com . CoinDeal Token’s official Twitter account is @coindeal_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinDeal Token is https://reddit.com/r/CoinDeal

According to CryptoCompare, “Coindeal is one of the largest exchanges in Europe with more than 40 cryptocurrencies pairs in offer, including the most popular ones such as: Ethereum, Bitcoin or Litecoin and FIAT currencies such as Euro (EUR), Dollar (USD), British pound (GBP), Polish zloty (PLN), Ruble (RUB), Swiss franc (CHF) and Korean won (KRW). The company actively provide its users with the opportunity to participate in the development of CoinDeal, so by voting for new cryptocurrency users can decide which of them will be added to the exchange. The platform has the highest SSL standard security integrated with Cloudflare functionality. User accounts are protected by a multi-level 2FA verification. For the withdrawal of funds, it is necessary to have an email confirmation, which is also required when using the platform with new IP addresses. 90% of user funds are stored on cold wallets protected by Multisignature. CoinDeal Token (CDL) is the Coindeal exchange native coin, which allows users to earn passive income when staking it under specific conditions. “

