CoinEx Token Trading Down 23.8% Over Last 7 Days (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0528 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $37.38 million and $2.82 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00066515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00018952 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00091455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.69 or 0.00657092 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00051727 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,783.77 or 0.07633797 BTC.

CoinEx Token Coin Profile

CET is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

