CoinFi (COFI) Market Cap Reaches $1.06 Million

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded down 34.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One CoinFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CoinFi has traded down 62.7% against the dollar. CoinFi has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $163,168.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00064801 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00017793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00091746 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $324.61 or 0.00666559 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00050314 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,789.59 or 0.07781499 BTC.

CoinFi Coin Profile

CoinFi is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com . The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

CoinFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

