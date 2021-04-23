CoinMetro Token (XCM) Price Hits $0.45 on Exchanges

CoinMetro Token (CURRENCY:XCM) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. CoinMetro Token has a total market capitalization of $136.74 million and $267,813.00 worth of CoinMetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CoinMetro Token has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinMetro Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000901 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00067423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00019141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00092782 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00055270 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.15 or 0.00669531 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,928.96 or 0.07848893 BTC.

CoinMetro Token Coin Profile

XCM is a coin. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. CoinMetro Token’s total supply is 326,938,752 coins and its circulating supply is 303,188,752 coins. CoinMetro Token’s official Twitter account is @CoinMetro . CoinMetro Token’s official website is coinmetro.com . The official message board for CoinMetro Token is coinmetro.com/blog . The Reddit community for CoinMetro Token is /r/CoinMetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CoinMetro is an Ethereum-based tokenized exchange platform. It was created by FXPIG traders and the goal is to offer an easy to use bridge between FIAT and digital assets and tokens. XCM is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the CoinMetro platform. “

Buying and Selling CoinMetro Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinMetro Token directly using US dollars.

