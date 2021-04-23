CoinPoker (CHP) Price Reaches $0.0259 on Major Exchanges

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. In the last week, CoinPoker has traded down 4% against the US dollar. CoinPoker has a total market cap of $7.11 million and approximately $32,648.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinPoker coin can currently be bought for $0.0259 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CoinPoker Profile

CHP is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

CoinPoker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

