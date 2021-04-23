Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 11.51%.

CBAN stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,454. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average is $14.09. The company has a market cap of $138.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Colony Bankcorp has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $16.49.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

