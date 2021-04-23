Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.06

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.06 and last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 191478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLNY shares. Cowen began coverage on Colony Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Colony Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Colony Capital from $4.25 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.04.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNY. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 36,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Colony Capital by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Colony Capital by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 385,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Colony Capital by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.
About Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY)
Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.
See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker
Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.