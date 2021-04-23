Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.06

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.06 and last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 191478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLNY shares. Cowen began coverage on Colony Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Colony Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Colony Capital from $4.25 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.04.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 146.26% and a negative return on equity of 58.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNY. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 36,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Colony Capital by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Colony Capital by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 385,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Colony Capital by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

About Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY)

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

