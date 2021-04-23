Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s 9th Largest Position

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,260 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 3.5% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management lifted its holdings in Comcast by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 6,390 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.71.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.47. 326,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,395,932. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.95%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.