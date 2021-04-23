Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s 7th Largest Position

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 432,462 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 13,645 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 2.3% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Comcast were worth $23,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $54.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.82. The company has a market cap of $249.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.95%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.