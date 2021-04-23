Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.79 and last traded at $7.78. 2,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 4,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMLEF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.00 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.70.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which owns and manage commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Office Properties, Retail Properties, Industrial and Flex Properties, and Cominar’s Proportionate Share. The company was founded by Jules Dallaire on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.

