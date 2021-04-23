Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Stock Holdings Decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,613 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.36% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 12,266 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 33,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $991,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHCT stock opened at $51.25 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $51.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 75.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.18.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 4.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.428 per share. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 96.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Community Healthcare Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

