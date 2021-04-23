Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

Analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock.

CVLT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $68.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. Commvault Systems has a 12-month low of $34.42 and a 12-month high of $72.33.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.57 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. Commvault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Commvault Systems will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Commvault Systems news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,746,588.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $204,296.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,240.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,245 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,713 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter worth $27,057,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,258,000 after purchasing an additional 245,009 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $13,031,000. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,469,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $247,463,000 after purchasing an additional 156,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,945,000 after purchasing an additional 146,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

