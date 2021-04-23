Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Compagnie Financière Richemont stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.25. 165,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,599. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average is $8.89. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $10.51. The company has a market capitalization of $107.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

