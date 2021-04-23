Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 129,554 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,008,127 shares.The stock last traded at $8.71 and had previously closed at $8.94.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.57.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 309,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 68.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.