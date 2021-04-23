Comparing Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) & The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW)

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) and The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.5% of Futu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of The Charles Schwab shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of The Charles Schwab shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Futu and The Charles Schwab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Futu N/A N/A N/A The Charles Schwab 29.80% 13.52% 0.86%

Volatility & Risk

Futu has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Charles Schwab has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Futu and The Charles Schwab’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Futu $136.28 million 142.17 N/A N/A N/A The Charles Schwab $10.72 billion 11.25 $3.70 billion $2.72 24.55

The Charles Schwab has higher revenue and earnings than Futu.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Futu and The Charles Schwab, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Futu 0 1 4 0 2.80 The Charles Schwab 0 5 9 1 2.73

Futu currently has a consensus price target of $225.20, suggesting a potential upside of 57.59%. The Charles Schwab has a consensus price target of $74.88, suggesting a potential upside of 12.16%. Given Futu’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Futu is more favorable than The Charles Schwab.

Summary

The Charles Schwab beats Futu on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas. In addition, the company provides initial public offering subscription and employee share option plan solution services to corporate clients under the Futu I&E brand; and services, including trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets. Futu Holdings Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services. The Advisor Services segment offers custodial, trading, banking, and support services; and retirement business and corporate brokerage retirement services. This segment provides brokerage accounts with cash management capabilities; third-party mutual funds, as well as proprietary mutual funds, plus mutual fund trading, and clearing services to broker-dealers; and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), including proprietary and third-party ETFs. It also offers advice solutions, such as managed portfolios of proprietary and third-party mutual funds and ETFs, separately managed accounts, customized personal advice for tailored portfolios, and specialized planning and portfolio management. In addition, this segment provides banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, first lien residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and pledged asset lines; and trust services comprising trust custody services, personal trust reporting services, and administrative trustee services. The company serves individuals and institutional clients in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The Charles Schwab Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Westlake, Texas.

