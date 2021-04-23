Comparing Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) & IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO)

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) and IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Medallia and IHS Markit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallia 0 1 10 0 2.91 IHS Markit 0 5 11 0 2.69

Medallia presently has a consensus price target of $40.91, indicating a potential upside of 39.67%. IHS Markit has a consensus price target of $88.36, indicating a potential downside of 17.28%. Given Medallia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Medallia is more favorable than IHS Markit.

Volatility & Risk

Medallia has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IHS Markit has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Medallia and IHS Markit’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallia $402.46 million 11.43 -$112.33 million ($1.35) -21.70 IHS Markit $4.29 billion 10.56 $502.70 million $2.32 46.04

IHS Markit has higher revenue and earnings than Medallia. Medallia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IHS Markit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Medallia and IHS Markit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallia -28.69% -24.84% -12.60% IHS Markit 20.31% 11.03% 5.71%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.8% of Medallia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of IHS Markit shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of IHS Markit shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IHS Markit beats Medallia on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc. provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions. It offers suite of customer engagement products, such as engagement messaging, and CX profiles and journeys; contact center, including speech analytics, coaching and performance management, and quality assurance; digital products, consisting of digital experience and analytics; employee experience, comprising of employee pulse and journeys, employee ideation, and digital employee experience; and insights products, such as video and benchmarking. The company's product portfolio, comprises of Crowdicity that engages employees in sharing their ideas and observations about process, tools, and employee and customer experience enchancements in the context of existing workflows and collaboration tools; Decibel, a digital session recording and analysis platform; LivingLens, a video feedback platform; Stella Connect, a customer feedback and quality management platform that helps customer support teams analyze and improve performance in real time; Sense360, a consumer insights platform; Voci, a real-time speech to text platform; and Zingle, a multi-channel mobile messaging and customer engagement solution. In addition, it offers professional services, which include managed, implementation, and other services. The company serves retail, technology, manufacturing, financial services, insurance, and hospitality industries. Medallia, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers. The company's Transportation segment provides authoritative analysis; sales and production forecasts for light vehicles, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, powertrains, components, and technology systems; performance measurement and marketing tools for carmakers, dealers, and agencies; predictive analytics and marketing automation software; and critical information for used car dealers and their customers in the used car buying process. It also offers comprehensive data on ships, and monthly import and export statistics. The company's Resources segment provides upstream services, including technical information, analytical tools, and market forecasting and consulting for the upstream industry; and downstream information, such as market forecasting, midstream market analysis and supply chain data, refining and marketing economics, and oil product pricing information for the chemical, refined products, agriculture, and power industries. The company's Consolidated Markets & Solutions segment provides discovery technologies, research tools, and software-based engineering decision engines; economic and risk data and analytics, forecasts, and scenario tools; and performance and cost benchmarking analysis for technology, media, and telecom industry. IHS Markit Ltd. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

