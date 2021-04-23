Compass Group (LON:CPG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,396.58

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,396.58 ($18.25) and traded as high as GBX 1,584.50 ($20.70). Compass Group shares last traded at GBX 1,580 ($20.64), with a volume of 1,817,227 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,284.18 ($16.78).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,537.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,396.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.32. The company has a market cap of £28.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 197.50.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

