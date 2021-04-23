Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of Compass Minerals International worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 225.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CMP opened at $67.28 on Friday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $70.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.55.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.76). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.45 million. Research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

CMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Compass Minerals International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

