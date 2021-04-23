Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,451 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 202.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 74.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,522,314.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $87,304 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

CPSI opened at $30.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $440.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.57 and a 1-year high of $36.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.56.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.15). Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $66.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.39 million. Equities analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

