Conceal (CCX) Trading 172.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 108.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 23rd. During the last week, Conceal has traded up 172.3% against the US dollar. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $7.07 million and $435,306.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,444.96 or 1.00151548 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00039345 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00011014 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $605.39 or 0.01201911 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.57 or 0.00507409 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $180.38 or 0.00358113 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.60 or 0.00128257 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004159 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Conceal Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,820,079 coins and its circulating supply is 10,631,867 coins. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

