Condor Gold (LON:CNR) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $46.86

Condor Gold Plc (LON:CNR)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 46.86 ($0.61) and traded as high as GBX 50 ($0.65). Condor Gold shares last traded at GBX 48.50 ($0.63), with a volume of 183,707 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 46.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 46.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £65.39 million and a P/E ratio of -40.42.

Condor Gold Company Profile (LON:CNR)

Condor Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold and silver properties in Nicaragua. It owns a 100% interest in the La India project that comprises 12 concessions covering an area of 588 square kilometers located in the La India Gold Mining District, Nicaragua. The company also holds 100% interests in Rio Luna concession covering an area of 43 square kilometers located in Central Highlands, Nicaragua; and Estrella concession covering an area of 18 square kilometers located in southwest of Siuna, Nicaragua.

