Conflux Network Trading 23.1% Lower This Week (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $688.04 million and approximately $14.74 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,665.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,318.66 or 0.04668570 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $233.51 or 0.00470176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $803.32 or 0.01617465 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $338.48 or 0.00681526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.69 or 0.00502751 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00061755 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.57 or 0.00436066 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 83.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00027872 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

Conflux Network (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 824,816,453 coins. Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

