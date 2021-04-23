Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Conifer posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Conifer will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.23). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 21.69% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.27 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNFR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conifer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

CNFR opened at $3.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $34.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.11. Conifer has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

