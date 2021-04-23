Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Conifer in a report released on Thursday, April 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Conifer’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNFR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Conifer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of CNFR stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Conifer has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.27 million. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 21.69% and a negative net margin of 5.79%.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

