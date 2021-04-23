Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:CNTB) Shares Gap Down to $17.11

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:CNTB)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.11, but opened at $16.66. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares shares last traded at $16.34, with a volume of 103 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNTB. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

About Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

