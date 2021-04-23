Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities raised shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of CSTM opened at $14.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.14. Constellium has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $17.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.84 and a beta of 2.58.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellium will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the first quarter worth $43,379,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellium during the 1st quarter valued at $19,706,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Constellium by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,374,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,983 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Constellium by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,275,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Constellium by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,925,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,259 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

