Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Sold by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,252 shares during the period. Construction Partners accounts for approximately 2.5% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 1.34% of Construction Partners worth $20,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 1,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $30.51 on Friday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.50.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $165,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,348,801.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $61,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,025,000 shares of company stock worth $62,441,200. Corporate insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

ROAD has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Construction Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Construction Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

